U.S. Senate passes defense policy bill with veto-proof majority

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2020 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

In an 84-13 vote, the U.S. Senate approved the annual defense policy bill with an over two-thirds majority, which was enough to override a veto from President Donald Trump, who opposed the bill.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate on Friday overwhelmingly passed the 740-billion-U.S.-dollar National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a veto-proof majority, setting up a showdown with President Donald Trump who threatened to veto the bill.

"My hope is that if the number is big enough that the president reconsiders his threat to veto it. It's clear what the final outcome will be," said Republican senator John Cornyn on Friday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill in a 355-78 bipartisan vote, another veto-proof majority.

If the president vetoes the bill, Congress would have to vote again and the bill would need the support from two-thirds of each chamber in order to become law.

Trump has said he wants the bill to terminate Section 230, a piece of Internet legislation that provides legal protection for tech companies over content from third parties and users, among other things.

The president has also argued for months over a plan included in the final version of the bill that would require Confederate-related bases and military installations to be renamed within three years.

Neither chamber has been able to successfully override one of Trump's vetoes since he took office in January 2017.

The NDAA would authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2021 and setting forth policies for the Pentagon's programs and activities.

The bill has become law for the past 59 years in a row.