The U.S. administration has continued to stoop to new lows in its attempts to jeopardize China-U.S. relations, manifesting how the administration is reeling under paranoia.

The delusional acts of certain U.S. politicians are akin to the ancient proverb -- "Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad."

They imposed so-called sanctions on senior Chinese lawmakers, restricted Chinese visitors to the United States based on their political affiliations, and repeatedly approved arms sales to Taiwan, to name just a few.

Their capricious and reckless moves have pushed China-U.S. relations to the most critical juncture since the establishment of bilateral ties four decades ago.

It is the same group of politicians that proves to be incapable of tackling domestic issues, be it the raging COVID-19 pandemic, a widening gap between the country's rich and poor, intensifying racial tensions, the pervasive populism, or a declining economy. And "hijacking" the U.S. policy on China will do no good to cover up their own incompetence.

The United States is committing a directional and strategic blunder by projecting China as its adversary, or making "decoupling" attempts and provoking a "new cold war." Such erroneous acts will not only distract the United States from its domestic problems, but also create a stumbling block for future U.S. foreign policymakers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. administration's retrogressive practices will only trigger greater indignation among the 1.4 billion Chinese people. If the U.S. administration does not withdraw those erroneous decisions and stop interfering in China's internal affairs, it will leave China with the only option of taking firm and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.

China on Thursday decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on some U.S. administration officials and congressional and NGO staff who have behaved badly and borne major responsibilities over Hong Kong-related issues, and on their immediate family members as well. It also decided to cancel the visa-free treatment of Americans holding diplomatic passports who make temporary visits to Hong Kong and Macao.

As U.S. politicians make an outgoing farce, China adheres to a calm and sober approach while dealing with the bilateral relationship.

It is not unusual for the two countries to have disputes and divergent opinions due to differences in the social system, development stage, not to mention history and culture. However, the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation should be upheld, with a focus on managing differences and advancing a healthy, stable bilateral relationship through communication.

China's door of dialogue remains open. It is feasible for the two countries to find entry points of cooperation on fighting the pandemic, promoting economic recovery, and combating climate change. Both sides can strengthen cooperation within multilateral frameworks to improve global governance and advance toward a more balanced, inclusive and substantial globalization.

A sound bilateral relationship is beneficial to both the United States and China. The sooner the relations get back on track, the better it is for both countries and the world.