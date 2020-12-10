Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Trump intervenes in election lawsuit as results certified across U.S.

(Xinhua)    14:18, December 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump, who is still seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, moved to intervene in a lawsuit on Wednesday.

The president's attorney filed the motion with the U.S. Supreme Court after the attorney general of Texas alleged that new voting processes in several states skewed the presidential election results.

The move came as all 50 states and Washington, D.C. have reportedly certified their election results.

Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president, is projected to win 306 electoral votes, while Trump will take 232. To clinch the White House, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes of the 538 in total.

This year, electors are scheduled to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes, which will be counted and finalized by the U.S. Congress weeks later.

Trump has refused to concede, but dozens of lawsuits challenging the results have been dismissed at the state and federal levels across the country since the November election.

