People's Daily Online seeks English copy-editors

(People's Daily Online)    15:58, December 09, 2020

People’s Daily Online is looking for two full-time native English-speaking copy editors. The opening is based in People’s Daily New Media Tower, Beijing. The positions come with a minimum one-year contract.

Job Responsibilities:

- Edit/Polish English articles produced by Chinese reporters to ensure quality, professional journalistic writing

- Work with Chinese editors and reporters in covering major events

- Provide guidance and training for the team

- Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

- Native English speaker

- For applicants holding a bachelor’s degree, a minimum two years of work experience in news reporting and/or editing is a must; applicants holding a master’s degree or above are exempt from the requirement if they have an educational background in journalism, political science, international relations, China studies, English language or relevant majors

- Excellent verbal communication and writing skills

- Command of Chinese language and being able to translate from Chinese

- Video reporting and editing skills a plus

- Keen interest in and solid knowledge of China

- Responsible and committed team player

- Willing to work overtime and to deadlines

Qualified candidates will be offered a competitive salary and benefits package that includes health insurance and paid holidays.

Please send your CV to [email protected] with the subject line “Application for English copy editor”

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

