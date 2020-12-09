People's Daily Online seeks English copy-editors

People’s Daily Online is looking for two full-time native English-speaking copy editors. The opening is based in People’s Daily New Media Tower, Beijing. The positions come with a minimum one-year contract.
Job Responsibilities:
- Edit/Polish English articles produced by Chinese reporters to ensure quality, professional journalistic writing
- Work with Chinese editors and reporters in covering major events
- Provide guidance and training for the team
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Native English speaker
- For applicants holding a bachelor’s degree, a minimum two years of work experience in news reporting and/or editing is a must; applicants holding a master’s degree or above are exempt from the requirement if they have an educational background in journalism, political science, international relations, China studies, English language or relevant majors
- Excellent verbal communication and writing skills
- Command of Chinese language and being able to translate from Chinese
- Video reporting and editing skills a plus
- Keen interest in and solid knowledge of China
- Responsible and committed team player
- Willing to work overtime and to deadlines
Qualified candidates will be offered a competitive salary and benefits package that includes health insurance and paid holidays.
Please send your CV to [email protected] with the subject line “Application for English copy editor”
