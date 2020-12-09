Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Picturesque scenery of Heshun Ancient Town , SW China

By Meng Bin, Su Yingxiang, Zhou Yu (People's Daily Online)    15:14, December 09, 2020
Picturesque scenery of Heshun Ancient Town , SW China
Chinese calligraphy on the wall of a heritage building reads “Heshun, Harmony” in Heshun Ancient Town, Tengchong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2020. (People’s Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

Located in Tengchong County in the far west of Yunnan Province, southwest China, Heshun Ancient Town is packed with abundant natural scenery and cultural landscapes. Once an important stop on the Ancient Tea Horse Road, today, with more than 400 years of history, it remains one of the best-preserved ancient towns in Yunnan.


