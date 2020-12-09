Picturesque scenery of Heshun Ancient Town , SW China

|Chinese calligraphy on the wall of a heritage building reads “Heshun, Harmony” in Heshun Ancient Town, Tengchong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2020. (People’s Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)
Located in Tengchong County in the far west of Yunnan Province, southwest China, Heshun Ancient Town is packed with abundant natural scenery and cultural landscapes. Once an important stop on the Ancient Tea Horse Road, today, with more than 400 years of history, it remains one of the best-preserved ancient towns in Yunnan.