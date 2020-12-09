Top political advisor stresses peaceful, integrated development of cross-Strait relations

XIAMEN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Top political advisor Wang Yang has expressed the mainland's willingness to promote peaceful and integrated development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, boost cross-Strait industrial cooperation, create a common market for the two sides and strengthen the economy of the Chinese nation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks in a letter to congratulate the convening of the 2020 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and its general secretary Xi Jinping.

The conference, held in the port city of Xiamen in Fujian Province and Taipei via video link Wednesday, attracted more than 700 attendees across the Strait.

Economic cooperation remains a foundation for the growth of cross-Strait ties and is in the common interests of the people on both sides of the Strait, Wang said.

Despite being hampered by the COVID-19 epidemic, cross-Strait trade scored double-digit growth in the first 10 months of 2020, reflecting the great momentum, potential and resilience of cross-Strait economic cooperation, he noted.

Wang highlighted the mainland's adherence to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus.

The mainland will improve related systems and policies to protect the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots and ensure that they receive the same treatment in the mainland, he said, adding that the mainland will also support Taiwan businesses to take part in the Belt and Road Initiative and the national coordinated regional development strategy.

Enterprises are the mainstay of economic cooperation and contributors to the development of cross-Strait relations, Wang said.

Wang expressed his hope for the summit councils on both sides to unite and guide entrepreneurs to work for the greater national interests, follow the tide of development, step up cross-Strait economic cooperation, steadily improve the wellbeing of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and jointly contribute to the great cause of national rejuvenation.