Symposium on historic cross-Strait meeting anniversary has significance: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A symposium held in Beijing on Nov. 6 marking the fifth anniversary of the historic meeting between leaders across the Taiwan Strait was of great significance given the current cross-Strait situations, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The cross-Strait relations are now under complex and grave situations, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference.

On Nov. 7, 2015, the leaders of the two sides met for the first time since 1949.

Zhu called the meeting "a milestone" in the history of the development of cross-Strait relations and "a groundbreaking event" of direct dialogues and communication between the leaders of the two sides.

It further advanced cross-Strait exchanges and interaction and opened a new chapter in the development of the cross-Strait ties, Zhu said.

The attendees of the symposium and compatriots from both sides are deeply aware of the need to firmly stick to the right direction of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, unwaveringly adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and resolutely oppose and deter secessionist elements seeking "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces, she said.

"The symposium helps us better grasp and navigate the prevailing trends of the development of the cross-Strait ties, rally Taiwan compatriots in promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, firmly advance China's peaceful reunification and strive for national rejuvenation," Zhu said.

The historic meeting was based on the common recognition of the political foundation of the 1992 Consensus, embodying the spirit of equality and consultation, she said.