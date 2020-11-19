Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Certifications for mainland students in HK, Macao, Taiwan to be canceled from 2021: ministry

(Xinhua)    09:39, November 19, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Certifications of mainland students studying in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR and Taiwan will be canceled starting 2021 to facilitate their work and life in the mainland, the Ministry of Education announced Wednesday.

The liaison offices of the central people's government in the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR as well as the cross-Strait enrollment service center will provide corresponding services according to the wishes of the students if applications are submitted by Dec. 31, 2020, the ministry said.

The certification will continue to be valid for students whose applications have been accepted but the certifications are issued later than Jan. 1, 2021, the ministry noted.

After the certifications are scrapped, relevant departments and units can verify students' information through documents such as admission letters, degree certificates and diplomas issued by universities and colleges in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, the ministry added.

