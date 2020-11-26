Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 26, 2020
Mainland to keep measures punishing "Taiwan independence" secessionists

(Xinhua)    09:51, November 26, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that the mainland will keep taking targeted moves to punish stubborn secessionists and their sponsors who are seeking "Taiwan independence."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to a question on the mainland's reported measures against "Taiwan independence."

The acts by secessionists who openly undermine national sovereignty and territorial integrity are intolerable, Zhu stressed.

Taiwan compatriots are not targets of such measures, Zhu said, adding that the mainland, as always, welcomes Taiwan compatriots to participate in cross-Strait exchanges in various forms and share opportunities in mainland development.

A small number of secessionists have long stirred up cross-Strait confrontations, damaged cross-Strait relations and undermined peace across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.

Only by resolutely cracking down on "Taiwan independence" secessionists and their related activities can the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations be secured, Zhu noted, stressing that those secessionists will never escape from a trial of the people.

