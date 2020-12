Staff members applaud at the inauguration ceremony of the Changling-Yongqing section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline at the Yongqing compressor station in Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 3, 2020. The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's Changling-Yongqing section, linking Changling of northeast China's Jilin Province and Yongqing of north China's Hebei province, went into operation on Thursday. (Xinhua)