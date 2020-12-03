Pic story: student helps classmate who disabled in action

Sun Simiao carries Wang Aoran for outdoor activities in the school at Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2020. Wang Aoran, 15, has been disabled in action by creatine kinase abnormality since he was a child. When in the second grade of primary school, he received help from schoolmate Sun Simiao, who voluntarily began to carry him from the school gate to his classroom. He has been helping him ever since. The two became inseparable best friends. They went to the same middle school, both in the same class, and they even became deskmates. Now Wang is also helped by other classmates and the teachers. "I just did a very small thing that anyone else would have done," Sun said, adding Wang is not only a student but also a good brother of his. He hopes Wang will get better and stand up one day. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)