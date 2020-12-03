Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities marked around world

A man who lost his left leg in an explosion sits on the chair at the rehabilitation center in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 2, 2020. The world observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)
