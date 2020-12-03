Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities marked around world

(Xinhua)    08:55, December 03, 2020

A man who lost his left leg in an explosion sits on the chair at the rehabilitation center in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 2, 2020. The world observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


