China makes continuous achievements in promoting high-quality development over past 5 years

China has remained committed to the new development philosophy, resolved difficulties in development, cultivated new advantages, and made continuous achievements in its efforts to promote high-quality development during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

Over the past five years, a batch of major innovative results have emerged in the country’s science and technology, such as Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), manned submersible Jiaolong, C919 large passenger jet, high-speed train, and supercomputer.

China accomplished the full deployment of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System constellation. The application of 5G technology is accelerating and the country’s digital economy accounts for more than 30 percent of its GDP.

A number of major transportation and water conservancy projects have also been completed. For example, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge opened to traffic on Oct. 24, 2018.