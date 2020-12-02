Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 380,000

People arrive at a COVID-19 assessment center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 1, 2020. Canada continued seeing sharply increased COVID-19 cases, with a total of 382,812 COVID-19 cases and 12,195 fatalities as of Tuesday evening, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

OTTAWA, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Canada continued seeing sharply increased COVID-19 cases, with a total of 382,812 COVID-19 cases and 12,195 fatalities as of Tuesday evening, according to CTV.

More than 6,100 new cases were reported across the country on Tuesday.

It brought the average daily case count to close to 5,800 cases for the past week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The number of people experiencing severe illness continued to increase. The agency said that over the past seven days, there were on average over 2,250 individuals with COVID-19 being treated in Canadian hospitals, including over 450 in critical care and an average of 87 deaths were reported each day.

Over the past week, laboratories across Canada tested an average of over 74,500 people daily, with 7.4 percent testing positive.

The Canadian government announced on Monday that it would spend another 25.1 billion Canadian dollars (19.4 billion U.S. dollars) to boost immediate health and economic measures to get Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic, and plans an additional three-year stimulus package of up to 100 billion Canadian dollars to start an economic recovery it admits is still well off on the horizon.