75-year-old carpenter finds new ways to promote pyrography in resettlement area in SW China’s Guizhou

Wu Mingzhang, a carpenter of Miao ethnic group, has lived a new life and found new ways to promote pyrography art since his family was relocated from the inhospitable area to his new home at a resettlement site in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou province in 2019.

With great passion for pyrography art, the 75-year-old has made many artworks themed on culture of Miao ethnic group, mountains and waters, which are well received in local communities.

Thanks to relevant policies, his new life began in 2019, as he and his family moved to Jinquan street. This not only meant a far better living condition, but also made it possible for him to make new friends who love pyrography art, and promote his works.

Moreover, with the help of some young friends, he has started to learn to use a smart phone, which allows him to appreciate pyrography art and show his own works online.

Recently, Wu came up with the idea of holding an exhibition in local communities to let more people learn about the art as well as boost the development of the art. Wu has almost spent his whole life on all kinds of woodworking, including stilted houses, which are typical wooden buildings of the Miao ethnic group, making furniture, wood carving, and pyrography art. Now he hopes to make some new contributions in his old age.

“It’s never too old to learn. Now I live in the new era, and I must live my life to the fullest,” Wu said.