China sanctions four with U.S. links over "vicious" Hong Kong actions

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to impose sanctions on four people with U.S. institutional links who have acted viciously on issues related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to the U.S. State Department and Treasury Department's announcement on Nov. 9 that sanctions were being imposed on four Chinese officials from China's central government and the HKSAR government.

According to Hua, China will apply sanctions to four individuals: Senior Director for Asia at the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) John Knaus, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific programs at the National Democratic Institute (NDI) Manpreet Anand, Crystal Rosario of the NDI, and NDI Program Manager in Hong Kong Kelvin Sit.

Hua said that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the moves made by the United States, which has openly meddled in Hong Kong affairs and interfered in China's internal affairs, while grossly trampling on the principles of international law and the basic norms of international relations.

"I have to emphasize again that Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs. The U.S. side should immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, should no longer interfere in China's internal affairs, and should go no further along the wrong path," Hua said.