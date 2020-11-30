Imperative for Hong Kong to strengthen national security education: senior HKSAR gov't official

HONG KONG, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Matthew Cheung said Sunday that it is imperative for the HKSAR government to strengthen national security education in Hong Kong, which plays an important role in ensuring national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Cheung said in his blog that the HKSAR government will capitalize on the annual national Constitution Day and National Security Education Day to carry out large-scale public education. The HKSAR government will hold a forum on Dec. 4 when legal experts and scholars will be invited to talk about the importance of national security.

Cheung stressed that with the implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, the situation in Hong Kong has stabilized. However, the road to economic recovery in Hong Kong is still difficult under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the HKSAR government is determined to overcome all difficulties to deal with the issues related to the implementation of "one country, two systems," fight the pandemic and resolve deep-seated problems in the society.