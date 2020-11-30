HKSAR chief executive highlights Hong Kong's advantages in B&R cooperation

HONG KONG, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam Monday highlighted Hong Kong's advantages in participating in the Belt and Road cooperation, including its status as a financial center and close ties with the mainland.

"For those who are looking to grasp the opportunities presented by the Belt and Road, I would say that Hong Kong is your ideal partner given our unique strengths," Lam said when addressing the Belt and Road Summit.

Organized by the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the landmark forum, running from Monday to Tuesday, is being held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong's growing integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a far-reaching advantage, Lam said, stressing that the Greater Bay Area, with a population of some 72 million, presents the untapped potential for sustainable, inclusive and innovative businesses.

Lam said Hong Kong, one of the world's leading financial centers, can also contribute to sound and sustainable financing and partnership along the Belt and Road. "Over the past few years, Hong Kong has been taking leading steps in promoting green development and investment in sustainable assets."

Hong Kong also boasts multilingual, multi-talented financial and related services professionals, the rule of law, an open and efficient market, the free flow of capital, information and people, and a simple and low tax regime, Lam said.

The summit, the fifth since 2016, attracted thousands of government officials, business leaders, industry experts and senior institutional players from across the world this year.