Iran says top nuclear scientist assassinated near capital

(Xinhua)    10:28, November 28, 2020

Laborers work at the construction site of the second phase of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr, southern Iran, on Nov. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Iranian high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh was assassinated near capital Tehran on Friday by "armed terrorists," Iran's Ministry of Defense announced.

Local media reported that Fakhri Zadeh, head of the defense ministry's nuclear program, was attacked in the afternoon in Absard village, 60 km northeast of Tehran.

Eyewitnesses said a blast occurred when the scientist's vehicle was traveling on a street of the village, then a shooting took place where several people were killed.

The scientist was severely injured and taken to a hospital, but the medical team failed to rescue him, the ministry added.

