Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Iran joins initiative for COVID-19 vaccine share: official

(Xinhua)    08:50, October 20, 2020

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Iran has joined the COVAX initiative, which aims at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide world safe and effective vaccines, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced on Monday.

The ministry has signed the letter for joining the COVAX initiative and has officially become a part of it, Heidar Mohammadi, director-general of Drugs and Controlled Substances of the ministry, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

Iran will have its share of the vaccine doses whenever the vaccine is produced, he said.

The Islamic republic announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, and as of Sunday it has registered 530,380 cases, of whom 30,375 have died.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York