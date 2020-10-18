World Young Scientist Summit opens in east China

HANGZHOU, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS) opened Sunday in the city of Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The summit, the second since its inauguration last year, is themed "converging the world's talents, creating a better future."

The event this year draws scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and artists from over 100 countries, regions and international organizations, with about 70 percent of them being young scientists less than 45 years old.

In a video address at the opening ceremony of the summit, Wan Gang, president of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), called on young scientists to be committed to innovating and building consensus to construct a global innovation network.

The WYSS is an academic event held once a year for talented global youth. It is jointly sponsored by the CAST and the Zhejiang provincial government. Over 800 guests attended the first WYSS in October last year.