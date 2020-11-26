Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 26, 2020
Poverty relief album: China's Xinjiang bids farewell to absolute poverty

(Xinhua)    13:13, November 26, 2020

TOP: A group of students study by themselves at a boarding school in Daliyabuyi Township, Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2005. (File photo) BOTTOM: A volunteer teacher teaches a science lesson to students at Bakedun Primary School in Tawakkul Township, Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. (Photo taken by Wang Fei) In a historic feat, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has bidden farewell to absolute poverty. The last 10 impoverished counties in Xinjiang have managed to end absolute poverty, the regional government announced on Nov. 14. The 10 counties, including Shache County, Moyu County and Akto County, are no longer impoverished counties by official standards, the local government said in an online statement. All the 10 counties are in southern Xinjiang, where the country's largest desert is located. Local people used to have limited access to stable income and public services due to the harsh natural environment and poor infrastructure. (Xinhua)


