Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies

(Xinhua)    08:08, November 26, 2020

Diego Maradona holds up the trophy after Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in their World Cup soccer final match, at the Atzeca Stadium, in Mexico City on June 29, 1986. (File photo)

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Argentine legend and a super hero at 1986 World Cup - Diego Maradona died at the age of 60.

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday of a heart attack at his home in the Tigre district, on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires, sources confirmed to Xinhua.

Maradona had been transferred to a private neighborhood on Nov. 11, following an emergency surgery on Nov. 3 after he was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, a pool of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Oct. 30.

