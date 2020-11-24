Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
Gold and silver commemorative coins for 24th Winter Olympic Games to be issued on December 1

(People's Daily Online)    16:54, November 24, 2020
The front side of the 150g gold commemorative coin

Gold and silver commemorative coins of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games（first issue） will be officially issued on December 1 this year.

There are 9 commemorative coins in this set, including 3 gold commemorative coins, 5 silver commemorative coins and 1 gold and silver bimetallic commemorative coin, all of which are legal currency in China.

This set of gold and silver commemorative coins is being distributed by the China Gold Coin Incorporation, and sales channels can be found online (www.chngc.net/qd).

Among the gold commemorative coins, there are a maximum of 1,000 of the 150g round gold commemorative coins in circulation, and the maximum circulation of the two other kinds of 5g round gold commemorative coins is 40,000 respectively.

In terms of silver commemorative coins, the maximum circulation of 150g round silver commemorative coins is 20,000, and the maximum circulation of the four other kinds of 15g round silver commemorative coins is 80,000 respectively.

It is also worth noting that the maximum circulation of the round bimetallic commemorative coins made of 30g of gold and 12g of silver is 10,000.


