Canada continues to see sharp rise of COVID-19 cases

People wearing face coverings walk on a street in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 22, 2020. Canada reported a total of 330,503 cases and 11,455 deaths as of Sunday evening, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

OTTAWA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Canada continued to see a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the country's total caseload surpassing 330,000.

Canada added 5,000 news cases on Saturday, setting a new daily record.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam urged Canadians to make a plan for safer holidays on Sunday amid record spikes of COVID-19 across the country.

In a statement, Tam said for Canadians near the holiday season, it's imperative to take into account public health measures when planning for celebrations.

"Our best protection, now and into the holiday season, is to limit errands and outings to the essentials, keep in-person social activities to our existing household and strictly and consistently maintain public health practices," Tam said.

"That doesn't mean we can't continue to find safe ways to have the meaningful celebrations that are so important for maintaining our traditions and social connections," she added.

"We have seen how creative Canadians can be, from online game nights and sharing special meals together virtually with people outside our household, to warmly dressed, physically distanced walkabouts and cheering our neighbors with decorated balconies, windows and lawns."

Tam's statement comes after Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick reported a single-day record increase of new cases of the COVID-19.