MEXICO CITY, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Mexico said Thursday its COVID-19 death toll had exceeded 100,000, becoming the world's fourth country to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil and India.

"Today in Mexico we have 100,000 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters.

According to the health ministry, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 1,019,543, up 4,472 from the previous day.