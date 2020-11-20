Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 23,648 to 879,564

(Xinhua)    13:45, November 20, 2020

BERLIN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 23,648 to 879,564, said the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Friday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose by 260 to 13,630, the Robert Koch Institute added.

The country entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers.

On Wednesday, German lawmakers voted by a majority to amend legislation that will strengthen the government's ability to issue restrictions by decree in response to the pandemic, according to the German Press Agency.

