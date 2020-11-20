Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 23,648 to 879,564

BERLIN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 23,648 to 879,564, said the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Friday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose by 260 to 13,630, the Robert Koch Institute added.

The country entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers.

On Wednesday, German lawmakers voted by a majority to amend legislation that will strengthen the government's ability to issue restrictions by decree in response to the pandemic, according to the German Press Agency.