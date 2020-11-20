China refutes "Five Eyes" statement over top legislature's HK decision

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam (1st L) attends a press conference in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday refuted a statement by the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance over China's decision to disqualify certain Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council (LegCo) members.

In a joint statement, the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK called on the Chinese government to reconsider actions against Hong Kong's legislature and reinstate the disqualified LegCo members.

"We deplore and firmly oppose relevant country's finger-pointing over China's Hong Kong affairs, which is a flagrant violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations," spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing, adding that China's solemn position on the relevant issue has been made clear on many occasions.

Zhao said the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee's decision on the eligibility of the HKSAR Legislative Council's members in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution, the Basic Law and the HKSAR national security law is an inherent requirement of upholding and improving the system of "one country, two systems" and a necessary step to maintain the rule of law and constitutional order in the HKSAR. "This is legal, reasonable and unchallengeable."

He added that since the implementation of the HKSAR national security law, there has been no more so-called "beautiful sight to behold" in Hong Kong.

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a billboard about the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Central area in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

"Civil servants must uphold their country's constitutional laws and honor the pledge of allegiance to the motherland, which is the basic political ethics in all countries," Zhao said.

He said that the HKSAR is an inalienable part of China, and all the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, will never allow anyone that advocates or supports the idea of Hong Kong independence, refuses to recognize the state's sovereignty and exercise of it over Hong Kong, seeks external interference in Hong Kong affairs, or endangers national security, to manage or govern Hong Kong.

"It is only natural that those who love the country and Hong Kong should govern Hong Kong, while those anti-China disruptors who stir up troubles in Hong Kong should be knocked out," Zhao said.

He called on relevant countries to face up to the fact that Hong Kong has returned to China, abandon double standards, earnestly respect China's sovereignty, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and China's other internal affairs in any form.

"Any attempt to pressure China and undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests will not succeed," Zhao said.