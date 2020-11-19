Chinese, British business communities urged to join hands for better China-UK cooperation

LONDON, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming has called on the Chinese and British business communities to work together to write a new chapter for the China-UK win-win cooperation and embrace a brighter future for world peace and development.

Liu made the remarks on Tuesday while delivering a keynote speech at an online briefing of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which was held in Beijing last month.

This important conference coincides with a key moment in history where the timeframe of China's two centenary goals converge, bears overall and historic significance, the Chinese envoy noted.

"It has outlined the blueprint for China's development in the future, defined the direction and the goals, and set forth a guideline for China's economic and social development in the coming five years and beyond," he said.

Liu said the conference reviewed and approved the "CPC Central Committee's Proposals for the Formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035," which is definitely the most important outcome.

The profound changes unseen in a century are compounded by the raging pandemic across the world, he said, adding that this is posing unprecedented tests and challenges.

Against this background, China's development will strengthen the confidence in the peaceful and open development of the world, in global growth driven by innovation and in building better global governance, he said.

"During the 14th Five-Year Plan period and beyond, the high-quality growth of China's economy will create more opportunities for cooperation between Chinese and UK businesses," said the ambassador, stressing that China's huge market, open and win-win cooperation, China-UK complementarity in innovation, green development and synergy between the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) would be opportunities for the business sectors of the two countries.

In 2021, China and the UK will host COP15 and COP26 respectively. "Our two sides are enhancing synergy between the two conferences to achieve greater results," he said.

"China is pursuing green and low-carbon development, and promoting a full transition to green economic growth and social progress," he said. "The UK has unique strengths in climate response, clean energy and green finance."

Businesses from our two countries should seize the opportunities of COP15 and COP26 to expand cooperation in green recovery, green technology and green finance, and take the lead in the global governance on climate change and green development, he said.

"Today, the world is undergoing dramatic transformations. China is embarking on a new, historical journey. Let's join hands to seize opportunities with greater confidence," Liu said, calling upon the Chinese and British business communities to work together for a brighter future.