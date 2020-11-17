Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Aung San Suu Kyi

(Xinhua)    16:41, November 17, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping on Monday sent a letter to Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, congratulating her party on retaining power in the recent general elections.

