Xi sends congratulatory letter to Aung San Suu Kyi

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping on Monday sent a letter to Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, congratulating her party on retaining power in the recent general elections.
