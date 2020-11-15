Vice premier stresses innovation, green development during Jiangxi inspection

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the ecological protection of Poyang Lake and the protection of wetland and migratory birds during his field trip to the country's largest freshwater lake, in Wucheng Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 13, 2020.Han made an inspection tour in Jiangxi's Nanchang and Jiujiang from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

NANCHANG, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng has urged efforts to implement the new development philosophy, strengthen innovation-driven development and adhere to green development to achieve progress in high-quality development.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Jiangxi Province from Thursday to Friday.

Visiting various companies in the province, Han stressed the role of innovation in China's modernization drive and encouraged firms to make breakthroughs in core technologies, build the innovation and industry chains, and speed up the mapping of standards for emerging industries.

He called for efforts to improve intellectual property protection, build platforms for technological innovation, and expand the application of innovation.

During his field trip to Poyang Lake, the country's largest freshwater lake, he stressed the protection of wetland and migratory birds and urged efforts to combat illegal activities that harm wildlife.