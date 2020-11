Farmers carry freshly-picked navel oranges at a plantation in Xiaru Village of Shashi Township in Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 12, 2020. Ganzhou City has planted more than 1.7 million mu (about 113,333 hectares) of navel oranges, with an expected annual output of over 1 million tonnes. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)