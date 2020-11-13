Suining: Hub of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle

Following the proposal and development of the plan to construct the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, Suining, an important town located in the central part of southwest China's Sichuan province, has sped up its transformation as a hub linking Chengdu and Chongqing, and has also become a city with a strong green economy.

On October 16, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to consider the outline of the plan for the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that promoting the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle will help with the formation of a regional economic layout with complementary advantages and high-quality development.

Suining, an important node city and "geographical center" of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, is located in the main axis of urban development in Sichuan, and possesses significant geographical advantages.

Suining attaches great importance to building a land-port type national logistics hub. Meanwhile, with regard to promoting the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle in the Suining high-tech zone, the 10th plenary session of the seventh municipal CPC committee put forward the concept of "building the leading area of a modern logistics hub and the agglomeration zone of high-tech industries in the adjacent areas of Sichuan and Chongqing".

Li Jie, deputy general manager of Sichuan Western Logistics Co., Ltd., a leading enterprise in the high-tech zone, said in an interview that the western railway logistics park has received strong support from the municipal Party committee and the high-tech zone’s Party work committee.

At present, the railway logistics park is actively cooperating with the Suining municipal government to open a Suining train route for the new land-sea passage, which will contribute to the establishment of a logistics service center in Chengdu and Chongqing and the overall opening of the region.

In addition to giving full play to its basic regional advantages and focusing on the development of the logistics industry, Suining city is also attaching great importance to its own economy, and has seen the emergence of a number of leading enterprises.

One of them is Sichuan JAC Automobile Co., Ltd., which was listed as one of the 50 key projects in Sichuan province and an enterprise seen by the Sichuan provincial government as essential in attracting investment.

With a total investment of 1.1 billion yuan, the company holds production qualifications for three types of vehicles: light trucks, medium trucks and engineering vehicles, with production capacity of two shifts able to reach 60,000 units.

"The development of the new energy automobile industry is in line with the strategic direction of the green economy put forward by the Suining municipal Party committee and municipal government, said Xu Yong, deputy director of the Suining municipal bureau of economy and information technology.

Xu added that Suining has actively cultivated and promoted the development of the new energy vehicle industry. At present, it has initially built a relatively complete industrial chain from basic lithium electricity and power batteries to new energy light trucks.

As early as 2007, the Suining municipal Party committee and municipal government began proactively exploring the road toward green transformation.

After more than 10 years of exploration, green development has become the most distinctive feature of Suining’s urban development. During this process, Suining has been awarded such titles as National Civilized City, Global Green City, and one of the Top 10 Most Liveable Cities in China.

It has successfully launched pilot projects in the construction of a national water-conserving city and a national water ecological civilization city.

In 2019, Suining's GDP reached 134.57 billion yuan, an increase of 8.1 percent over the same period last year, ranking second in the province. The general public budget revenue was 6.927 billion yuan, an increase of 8.5 percent, ranking third in the province. The city has blazed a new trail in ecological, cyclic, low-carbon and efficient green development.

Suining, an "important town in central Sichuan" and a city that is pioneering green ecological development, is actively making the most of its geographical advantages, seizing the opportunities of the times, and moving towards the international stage.