Pakistan's first ever metro train service in commercial operation

(Xinhua)    10:23, November 10, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows an Orange Line metro train arriving at a station in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore. After a five-year construction, Pakistan's first ever metro train service started its commercial operation last month in Lahore, the second largest city in Pakistan with a population of over 11 million. As an early-harvest project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Orange Line will further strengthen bilateral traditional friendship and usher in new opportunities for locals heading to a better life. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)


