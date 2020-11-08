Biden projected to be winner of 2020 election, Trump vows legal moves

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was projected Saturday by multiple U.S. media outlets to be the winner of the 2020 election. Sitting President Donald Trump said the election is "far from over," vowing to take legal actions.

The projections came after media outlets called the key battleground state of Pennsylvania for Biden, in which his lead over Trump is expanding to more than 0.5 percentage point.

Biden, former U.S. vice president, has won at least 279 electoral votes after Pennsylvania and Nevada were called, according to the latest projections.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Biden said in a statement.

Biden will address the country from Wilmington, Delaware at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday (0100 GMT Sunday).

In response to the projections, Trump said he thinks "this election is far from over," vowing to take legal actions as early as next week.

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states," the Republican said in a statement. "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court."

The Trump campaign has already launched multiple lawsuits in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

The campaign has also called for a recount in Wisconsin, while a state official in Georgia has said there would be a recount in the "Peach State."

Biden, 77, announced his bid for the White House, the third in his political career, in April 2019.

The political veteran, who served as U.S. vice president from 2009 to 2017, formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in August this year, with Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate.