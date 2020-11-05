Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Biden projected to take Wisconsin, Trump campaign demands recount

(Xinhua)    08:31, November 05, 2020

Stickers reading "I voted" are seen on a table at a polling station in Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, on Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to take the key battleground state of Wisconsin, while sitting President Donald Trump's campaign said it will request a recount, U.S. media reported Wednesday.

With Wisconsin carrying 10 electoral votes, Biden is projected to have garnered 237 electoral votes as of Wednesday afternoon, leading Trump by around two dozens, according to multiple media outlets.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the U.S. presidential election. Trump won Wisconsin by a narrow margin in 2016.

Before Wisconsin was called in favor of Biden by a slight edge, the Trump campaign said it will request a recount in the Midwestern state.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Bill Stepien, manager of the Trump campaign, said in a statement. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

Also, the Trump campaign said Wednesday that it is suing to halt the counting of ballots in Michigan and to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania. Both states are key battlegrounds in this year's close presidential race.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

