Dunhuang Yardang National Geopark famous for windswept rock formations

(Xinhua)    10:15, November 06, 2020
Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2020 shows a view of Dunhuang Yardang National Geopark in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located northwest of Dunhuang City, the Dunhuang Yardang National Geopark is famous for its windswept rock formations. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

