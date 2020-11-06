Dunhuang Yardang National Geopark famous for windswept rock formations

|Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2020 shows a view of Dunhuang Yardang National Geopark in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located northwest of Dunhuang City, the Dunhuang Yardang National Geopark is famous for its windswept rock formations. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Suining in SW China: Hometown of renowned Tang poet Chen Zi…
Village in Henan’s Ruzhou preserves historical relics, deve…
China’s 14th Five-Year Plan a far-sighted approach focusing…
Key CPC session draws 15-year roadmap for China's moderniza…