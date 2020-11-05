Vice premier stresses importance of authenticity, accuracy in 7th national population census

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the State Council leading group on the seventh national population census, inspects the registration of national population census while visiting a household with census taker at Fengrongyuan community in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for solid efforts to carry out a high-quality national population census and ensure full coverage, accuracy and authenticity.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the State Council leading group on the seventh national population census, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Beijing on Tuesday.

Data on China's population size, structure and distribution will offer statistical support for the country to improve its population strategy and policy system, formulate economic and social plans and advance high-quality development, Han noted.

Citizens' personal information should be strictly protected, said Han, adding that the entire census should be advanced in accordance with the law.

China conducts a national population census every 10 years. The seventh national population census began on Nov. 1 and is slated for completion on Dec. 10.