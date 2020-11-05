Companies start to prepare for upcoming online shopping festival

A craftsman engraves on a copper plate at a company in Jinzhou City of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 3, 2020. Companies started to prepare for the upcoming Singles Day sale, an online shopping festival. (Photo by Pu Dongfeng/Xinhua)
