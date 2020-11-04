E China's town famous for making bowed string instruments

A worker arranges violins at a workshop in Huangqiao Town of Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 3, 2020. As a famed bowed string instruments manufacturing area in China, Huangqiao Town now has over 200 manufacturers and companies with more than 35,000 employees in the industry. Over 700,000 bowed string instruments are produced here every year, accounting for about 30 percent of the total number made in the world. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)