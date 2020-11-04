Greek gov't toughens restrictive measures amidst surge of COVID-19 cases

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows employees of a closed cafe in Athens, Greece. Amidst the surge of cases, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Oct. 31 announced a new set of restrictions that will start on Nov. 3 and will last until December in an effort to avoid a full nationwide lockdown like the one imposed in spring. In regions of high alert with heavy epidemiological load, which include Attica, restaurants and cafeterias are closing with the exception of take away and delivery services. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)