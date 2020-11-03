China's Hubei reports 4 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 asymptomatic cases Monday, all imported from India, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The patients and asymptomatic carriers arrived in Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from New Delhi, India via Air India flight AI1314 on Oct. 30.

The patients have been sent to a designated medical institution for treatment, while the asymptomatic cases and 254 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine for medical observation.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,627 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The disease claimed 4,512 lives in the province.