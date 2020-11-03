Xinjiang beats Tianjin, Jilin's six-game winning streak ended

Wang Wenyu (L) of Shandong Heroes goes up for a basket during the 7th round match between Jilin Northeast Tigers and Shandong Heroes at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Xinjiang Flying Tigers had a 117-106 victory over the Tianjin Pioneers, while the Jilin Northeast Tigers was defeated by the Shandong Heroes 106-93 to end their six-game winning streak in the Chinese Basketball Association(CBA) league here on Monday.

Tang Caiyu contributed 32 points, four rebounds and two assists for Xinjiang, while Zhou Qi finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Xinjiang extend their winning streak to four.

Xinjiang established a 36-25 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 13 points. Tianjin tried to overturn the game before the second half and narrowed the gap to three points once with Lin Tingjian's continuous scoring momentum.

Tang Caiyu and Zhou Qi launched a concerted attack to help Xinjiang to rebuild the lead and seize the victory 117-106. Tianjing lost all their seven games this season.

Jilin took the lead from the start. Shandong bounced back and made it close at the end of the first half. In the last quarter, Jilin kept making mistakes especially on defensive rebounds.

Lester Hudson contributed 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while five other players were in double-digits for Shandong.