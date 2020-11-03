China urges U.S. to stop political persecution, suppression against Chinese journalists

The White House is shrouded in fog in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged the United States to stop political persecution and suppression against Chinese journalists.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query concerning visa extension of Chinese journalists in the United States.

The visa extension applications of some Chinese journalists in the United States were approved, and the validity period is from Aug. 4 to Nov. 4 this year, according to Wang.

"In other words, the actual validity period of their visas was less than one week. For some, it is only three days," Wang said, adding that they were compelled to immediately file new extension applications.

He told the briefing that some Chinese journalists have not even received clear approval from the United States, and the U.S. side has even raised an unreasonable demand that the journalists cannot report news during the application period.

"All this has hurled Chinese journalists working and living in the United States into enormous uncertainties," Wang said.

Stressing that the merits of what happened in the media sector between China and the United States is very clear, Wang said China has made clear its concerns and demands to the U.S. side through bilateral diplomatic channels.

"China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists in line with the principle of 'word for word and action for action'," Wang said, urging the U.S. side to give up illusions immediately and stop its political persecution and suppression against Chinese journalists.

"Otherwise, China will resolutely take reciprocal measures. This is a prior notification."