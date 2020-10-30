BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged some senior U.S. officials to stop concocting lies and undermining the relations between the two countries.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark in response to a recent statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designating the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification (NACPU) as a foreign mission.

Pompeo also said the United States will discontinue participation in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two governments concerning the establishment of the U.S.-China governors forum to promote sub-national cooperation because the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) has sought to influence U.S. state and local leaders.

Calling Pompeo's statement political manipulation based on ideological prejudice and a form of Neo-McCarthyism, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said it ran counter to the willingness of the Chinese and U.S. people to strengthen dialogue and exchanges.

Wang said the NACPU is a locally-registered social organization founded by Chinese in the United States that is committed to realizing peaceful reunification of the motherland and promoting friendship between China and the United States. "There is no reason for the United States to restrict and discriminate against it."

Stressing CPAFFC's role in promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries, including the United States, the spokesperson said the non-governmental organization takes it as its mission to promote mutual understanding among the people of all countries and strengthen friendly exchanges.

On the above-mentioned MOU, Wang said it was first proposed by the United States in 2011 and signed by the two sides. As an important China-U.S. exchange platform, the forum has been successfully held five times, in which local governments of the two countries have actively participated and achieved fruitful results.

"By unilaterally discontinuing participation in the MOU, the United States is undermining and demolishing the bridge linking the two peoples. Such regressive behavior is bound to be rejected by both peoples and history," the spokesperson said.

"We urge Pompeo and his likes to stop concocting lies to undermine China-U.S. relations and stop going further down the wrong path," Wang said.