China, U.S. to continue military exchanges: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:04, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The militaries of China and the United States have agreed to hold a webinar on military humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in mid-November, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

Wu Qian said at a regular press conference that consultations on maritime security issues will also be held via a video conference by the end of this year.

The military-to-military relationship between the two countries is an important part of China-U.S. relations, said Wu, adding that maintaining a stable bilateral military relationship is in line with the interests of both sides and requires joint efforts.

The Chinese side is willing to uphold the principle of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and strive to push forward coordinated, cooperative and stable development of China-U.S. relations, Wu said.

China hopes that the U.S. side will work with China to reduce hostility, refrain from provocations, strengthen communication, manage and control risks, and play a constructive role for the stable development of the bilateral military relationship, Wu noted.

