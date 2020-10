Villagers process saffron crocus stigmas to make them into herbal medicine in Zhuba Village of Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China''s Guizhou Province, Oct. 29, 2020. More than 200 local farmers now work for the seasonal job at the saffron crocus planting base piloted in Zhuba Village as a poverty relief project. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)