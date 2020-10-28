Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Molave weakens to typhoon, suspends ferry services in south China

(Xinhua)    14:54, October 28, 2020

HAIKOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Molave weakened from a super typhoon to typhoon on Wednesday morning, bringing rainstorms to the island province of Hainan in south China, the local weather bureau said.

Rains hit most parts of the island province from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, with more expected on Wednesday.

Affected by the typhoon, the 18th this year, ferry services on the Qiongzhou Strait were suspended from 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It is the fourth time in October that ferry operations on the strait have been suspended due to heavy rains and strong winds.

