Death toll from Typhoon Molave in Philippines rises to 9

MANILA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Strong winds and rains from Typhoon Molave have left nine people dead, six injured, and extensive damage in the Philippines, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

The NDRRMC said two people also went missing after the typhoon lashed the Philippines from Sunday to Tuesday, displacing nearly 210,000 residents in the main island of Luzon and the central Philippines, flooding villages, before blowing out of the archipelago.

Over 48,000 of the displaced people are staying in 704 evacuation centers, the agency said in a report.

The typhoon also damaged at least 93 roads and 20 bridges nationwide and left an estimated 430 million pesos (roughly 8.9 million U.S. dollars) worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Typhoon Molave slammed into the Philippines' eastern coast on Sunday night, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that toppled trees, power lines and caused massive flooding in the countryside.

Molave, which already left the Philippines on Tuesday morning, is the 17th tropical cyclone battering the Southeast Asian country this year.

About 20 typhoons and tropical storms batter the Philippines each year.