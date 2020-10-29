China to make greater contribution to safeguarding world peace

"The great victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is a declaration that the Chinese people have stood firm in the East, and an important milestone in the Chinese nation's march toward the great rejuvenation."

The above remarks made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, perfectly demonstrate the willpower and strength of China.

The great victory of the war showcased Chinese people's tenacious character, their firm determination to safeguard world peace, as well as the great courage of the Chinese army.

History proved that China has not only the unbreakable will, but also the great strength to safeguard peace.

The War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is a page in the history that shall never be forgotten. When the People's Republic of China (PRC) was just founded, it faced daunting tasks of rebuilding itself from the ravages of war and turbulence, and the Chinese people, who had suffered enough invasion and wars since the modern times, were in dire need of peace. However, the imperial invaders once again forced a war on them. At the request of the DPRK, the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government, with remarkable courage, made a historic decision to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea, and the CPV forces crossed the Yalu River to fight the war of justice. After arduous battles, the Chinese and DPRK armies defeated their fully-armed enemy, destroyed the indestructible U.S. army, and forced the arrogant invader to sign the truce agreement.

The victory of the war was hard-won. Wars are always a competition of national strength for countries. However, the two sides in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea had incomparable powers.

In 1959, the gross output value of industry and agriculture of the U.S. was 28 times that of China, and its steel production outnumbered China 144 times. According to a comparison chart displayed at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, a U.S. division, usually had 17,000 to 25,000 soldiers, was equipped with 149 tanks, 35 armored vehicles, 72 canons, 64 artilleries, and 22 aircraft, while a Chinese division had no heavy equipment.

Therefore, the war was one between “flesh and iron,” in which the Chinese army battled iron and steel with their indestructible wills. The imperial invader was never able to calculate the result of it. The CPV soldiers, daring to face the warcraft, tanks, and cannons of their enemy, and fearless of the severe cold and war flames, guarded their ground and defeated their enemy with huge courage.

The U.S. army fired more than 1.9 million shells, dropped over 5,000 bombs, and lost 25,000 soldiers and 274 planes in the battle of the Triangle Hill, but was still not able to cross the battlefield. The sand table used in the battle was later presented in the classes of the U.S. West Point. It is a history class that shall never be avoided by the U.S.

The great victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea heralds that the Chinese people do not stir up troubles, and they are not cowards when involved in some. The Chinese nation will never cower before threats, or be subdued by suppression. The Chinese people understand that it is necessary to speak to invaders in the language they know: that is, a war must be fought to deter invasion, and force must be met by force. A victory is needed to win peace and respect.

In the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, the patriotic Chinese people made concerted efforts and showcased the world their magnificent power. They let the world know that "the Chinese people are now united and are not to be trifled with. If they are provoked, nothing good will come of it."

China will never sit idly by and allow its national sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined, and will never allow any individual or force to impair or divide this sacred territory. If any of such crises should occur, the Chinese people would certainly fight back.

The Chinese nation, with its character of not fearing brutal forces and resisting hegemony, the power of unity, as well as the courage to sacrifice, will never be defeated by anyone.

In the new era, the Chinese people is increasingly aware of the fact that the ability to fight a war is able to stop a war; the preparedness against a war is able to avoid a war; and the incapability of fighting a war might lead to a war. China, a country that dares to fight a war and is adept at wars, will definitely make greater contribution to safeguarding world peace and building a community with a shared future for mankind.